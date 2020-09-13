|
– Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition
FeatureGirl
– Claudia Tihan –
Claudia Tihan! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 89
Model
Claudia Tihan
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
Canada
Career Highlight
Playboy Plus.
If you had a SuperPower
I would love to Tele-port myself from different cities and countries.
On Posing Nude ..
I love it! But sometimes I’m like Fuck Yeah, Let’s do it!’ and sometimes I’m like `No one look at me!’
Romance
I like a guy that is thoughtful and honest!
Turn Ons
Someone who makes time for you!
Turn Offs
Lies. Even White Lies!
Greatest Ambition
To continue to pose nude and inspire other girls to feel good about their bodies. And to continue to grow my social media.
Appears in
