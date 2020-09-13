and on her Playboy Plus Profile HERE !

Model

Claudia Tihan

StarSign

Pisces

Country of Origin

Canada

Career Highlight

Playboy Plus. ________________

If you had a SuperPower

I would love to Tele-port myself from different cities and countries.

On Posing Nude ..

I love it! But sometimes I’m like Fuck Yeah, Let’s do it!’ and sometimes I’m like `No one look at me!’

Romance

I like a guy that is thoughtful and honest!

Turn Ons

Someone who makes time for you!

Turn Offs

Lies. Even White Lies!

Greatest Ambition

To continue to pose nude and inspire other girls to feel good about their bodies. And to continue to grow my social media.

Appears in

Edition 89, FeatureGirl

