Pic of the Day; Claudia Tihan Features in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition

13/09/2020 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

Appearing in Edition 89 – The Playmate Spring Edition

FeatureGirl
– Claudia Tihan –
Claudia Tihan! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 89

<< Previous                                                       
________________________________________________________________

See more of Claudia in Edition 89

Visit Claudia on Instagram HERE

and on her Playboy Plus Profile HERE!

________________________________________________________________

Model
Claudia Tihan
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin
Canada
________________

Career Highlight
Playboy Plus. ________________

If you had a SuperPower
I would love to Tele-port myself from different cities and countries.
________________

On Posing Nude ..  
I love it! But sometimes I’m like Fuck Yeah, Let’s do it!’ and sometimes I’m like `No one look at me!’
________________

Romance
I like a guy that is thoughtful and honest!
________________

Turn Ons
Someone who makes time for you!
________________

Turn Offs
Lies. Even White Lies!
________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue to pose nude and inspire other girls to feel good about their bodies. And to continue to grow my social media.

________________

Appears in
Edition 89, FeatureGirl
_________________

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*