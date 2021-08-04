Introducing the newest, and one of the most exciting additions to the Benelli motorcycle line-up, the LAMS approved naked TNT 600i!

This new LAMS approved machine signifies Benelli’s return to the realm of the inline 4-cylinder engine. The TNT 600i is a truly dynamic motorcycle with a racing character, offering a new unique look coupled with addictive power & performance that makes it a real standout in the LAMS mid-segment category.

The TNT 600i features the proven Benelli inline 4 cylinder engine, with liquid cooling and DOHC. Together with its aggressive naked street looks, the TNT 600i is one exciting naked motorcycle.

Maximum engine power is 54 hp (44 kW) at 11,170 RPM, with maximum torque of 51 Nm at 10,500 rpm. It has wet sump lubrication, wet multi-plate clutch, and a six speed gearbox with final chain drive.

The ABS braking system also boasts Twin 320 mm diameter semi-floating discs at the front with radial callipers and 4 horizontally opposed pistons, whilst the rear system features a 260 mm diameter disc ensuring powerful, modulated and well balanced braking performance.

The aluminium alloy 17” rims are fitted with 120/70 and 180/55 tyres respectively, guaranteeing superior levels of safety even in the most difficult situations.

Sharp lines characterise the new Tornado Naked TNT 600i, enhanced by its futuristic LED headlight and full digital TFT colour dashboard, complete with latest generation design and technology.

Specs. Snapshot

Liquid cooled inline 4 cylinder engine with DOHC

54hp (44kW) @ 11,170 RPM (LAMS approved)

51Nm at 10,500 RPM

Wet multi-plate clutch

Six speed gearbox

Chain drive

Steel trellis frame

Front suspension 50mm USD forks

Rear alloy swingarm with adjustable monoshock & rebound damping

320mm semi-floating twin discs (front)

260mm single disc (rear)

17″ alloy rims 120/70 (front) & 180/55 (rear)

15L fuel tank

Digital TFT colour dashboard

Full LED headlight

Made by Design

Benelli returns with the inline 4 cylinder engine in the new Tornado Naked TNT 600i, which brings Italian finesse to the naked mid-capacity class.

DIGITAL TFT COLOUR DISPLAY

TNT 600i features a brand new instrument cluster, fully digital and full colour TFT display hosting the newest in design and technology completing the cockpit experience.

ITALIAN FINESSE

The exposed chassis consists of a main steel trellis frame, accompanied by sturdy aluminium plates in the swingarm pivot area, a guarantee of rigidity & stability in the most demanding road conditions.

SUSPENSION

The front Tornado Naked TNT 600i suspension system features 50mm USD forks. There is an aluminium alloy swing arm at the rear with an adjustable monoshock with spring preload to absorb the most uneven road conditions with maximum ease.

COLOUR RANGE

Available in Alpine White and Midnight Black.

The TNT 600i is expected to arrive in Australia & New Zealand in early September, and is set to be competitively priced with a 2 year unlimited km warranty, and 2 years of premium roadside assist. To be the first to know about pricing and when the TNT 600i lands, please register your interest below.