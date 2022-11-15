A new and exciting adventure is about to begin. Benelli presents the TRK 800, the brand new adventure bike from the manufacturer based in Pesaro, designed to take on any type of trip, guaranteeing maximum comfort and fun both on and off the road. A bike born in the Benelli Style Centre and developed by the R&D department of the House of the Leoncino in Pesaro, where the headquarters and

the heart of the company are located. A motorcycle that further extends the TRK range, joining the Pesaro-based manufacturer’s best-seller, the TRK 502 X, offering the user a new agile and manageable motorcycle with a modern and refined style, powered by a 754cc engine.

The design of the TRK 800 features fluid, sinuous and strongly contemporary lines, which combine with elegant and refined surfaces as if to emphasise the growing emotions that this bike is able to offer, adventure after adventure. Keeping the family feeling of the TRK range, this new adventure evolves in style with the intention of making some of the elements present in the 500 version iconic, such as

the front end and the front mudguard, which here are more tapered and dynamic, the double-arched headlights, which in the TRK 800 we find full LED with DRL, and the muscular nature of the bike, which is expressed here with a new proportion of volumes.

The 754cc twin-cylinder, four-stroke engine is liquid cooled and is the same as the one mounted on Leoncino 800, with 76.2 hp (56 kW) at 8500 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm (6.8 kgm) at 6500 rpm, in order to ensure pure fun and performance in any conditions. It features double overhead camshaft timing with 4 valves per cylinder and 43 mm diameter dual throttle body. The torque-assisted wet slipper clutch and 6-speed gearbox are also worth mentioning.

The chassis is based on a tubular trellis frame with a high-strength steel plate, designed to ensure the rider maximum agility and comfort in all conditions without ever getting tiring, even on long journeys. The bike’s ergonomics have been carefully considered down to the smallest detail, to easily accommodate both rider and passenger even with side and top cases, ensuring a comfortable, intuitive riding position.

The suspensions on the front ensure maximum comfort whether on or off the road thanks to a Marzocchi upside-down fork with 50 mm legs – adjustable in rebound, compression and spring preload – and 170 mm travel, and on the back an aluminium swinging arm with central monoshock adjustable in the spring preload and hydraulic rebound damping and a travel of 53 mm (171 mm at the wheel).

Great care has been taken with the aerodynamic protection thanks to a large adjustable fairing, hand guards and baffles, which provide perfect protection for both rider and passenger. Maximum attention was also paid to comfort, thanks to a slim, spacious seat, the comfortable, sturdy crown passenger grab handles and standard central stand. Generous fuel tank capacity of 21 litres. This new motorcycle also features an easy-to-use, intuitive dashboard, equipped with a high-resolution 7’’ colour TFT display.

The performance of the Brembo braking system is ensured by the double 320 mm diameter semi-floating disc on the front and four-piston calliper, and a 260 mm diameter disc on the back with a single-piston calliper. The 19” front and 17” rear aluminium alloy rims respectively mount 110/80-19 and 150/70-17 tyres.

Benelli TRK 800 will be available at all Benelli dealers starting from mid-2023. The price is yet to be determined.