Description:

1971 Ford XY GT Fairmont Tribute

Year: 1971

Make: Ford

Model: Fairmont

Series: XY

Badge: GT Tribute

Body: 4-Door Sedan

Drive Type: Rear-wheel drive

Odometer: Indicating 89,404 Miles

Engine: 351 V8 (5.8 litre) Petrol

Transmission: Manual

Colour: Red

Seats: 5

Description/extras: 1971 Ford XY GT Fairmont Tribute, Vendor Reports: 393 Stroker, Forged Bottom End, 4v Closed Chamber Heads, Solid Roller Camshaft, MSD Ignition, Torker manifold, 950 Brawler Carby, XY GT Radiator, Top loader all GT shift mint, 9 inch diff spline 4.5 gears, XY GT interior, XY GT box, Weld Racing Draglite Wheels – Some imperfections in paintwork, Small dent in the boot lid.

Chassis No: JG34LC52093C

ENG No: JG21SK26917K (as per ppsr) As Standard Auction Practice all Vehicles are Sold Unregistered

