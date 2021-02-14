This gorgeous 1971 FORD XY FALCON GT-HO PHASE III in Electric Blue with Black trim, represents an era in Australia that will never be repeated. One where appreciation for Muscle Cars was at an all time high, and so many different variants filled the Aussie streets. From Monaro and Torana, to Charger and Valiant, Rambler, AMC and a number of American imports of course and Falcon, Mustang and Cortina, there was so much available horsepower in incredible design that you only had to choose your flavor – so to speak.

In a throwback to those times, this specific example is presented as an impeccable restoration that dates back to 1998!

This specific car has appeared in the FPV poster for the launch of the BA GT in 2004 and is a multi award winner that includes GT Nationals 1999, 2003 and runner-up in 2011.

Currently sitting at a price of $AUD800,000. the car is expected to approach if not break through the Million dollar mark. The record for the most paid for a Falcon GTHO stands at $AUD1.03Mil , and despite what you read in recent press, that Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III is the most expensive car ever made in Australia.

Below is the transcript from Slattery Auctions;

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS FROM ROB BRAUER AND ROB KIRMAN OF MCGRATHNICOL AS RECEIVERS AND MANAGERS OF THE PROPERTY OF CHRIS MARCO AND THE CHRIS MARCO SCHEME, (RECEIVERS AND MANAGERS APPOINTED) (IN LIQUIDATION), SLATTERY AUCTIONS IS OFFERING THIS VEHICLE FOR SALE. ONE OF THE BEST EXAMPLES OF A GT-HO PHASE III IN AUSTRALIA HAVING UNDERGONE A FULL REBUILD TO IMMACULATE ORIGINAL CONDITION. PURCHASED BY THE CURRENT COLLECTOR IN 2016 THIS IS ONE OF ONLY SEVEN PRODUCED IN ELECTRIC BLUE WITH BLACK TRIM. WE UNDERSTAND THIS CAR WAS SELECTED AND UTILISED BY FORD PERFORMANCE VEHICLES AS THE POSTER CAR FOR THE LAUNCH OF THE BA FPV GT 290KW AT BATHURST IN 2004. A TRUE WORK OF ART FOR MOST DISCERNING COLLECTOR. IT IS BELIEVED THAT PRIOR TO CURRENT OWNER IT WAS IN THE HANDS OF ITS PREVIOUS OWNER FOR 25 YEARS AND FULLY RESTORED IN 1998 TO FACTORY SPECIFICATIONS. REPORTED TO HAVE RECEIVED NUMEROUS AWARDS INCLUDING THE GT NATIONALS IN ADELAIDE 1999, BRISBANE 2003 AND RUNNER UP IN BRISBANE 2011. THE FORD FALCON GTHO PHASE III WAS BUILT FOR RACING HOMOLOGATION, WITH A HEAVILY UPGRADED ENGINE, A FOUR-SPEED TOP-LOADER GEARBOX AND DETROIT LOCKER NINE INCH DIFFERENTIAL. IT WAS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SPECIAL BRAKES AND HANDLING PACKAGE, PLUS A 36 IMPERIAL GALLONS (164 LITRES) FUEL TANK. WINNER OF THE 1971 BATHURST 500, DRIVEN BY ALLAN MOFFAT, THE PHASE III HAS BEEN DESCRIBED AS “…SIMPLY ONE OF THE BEST CARS IN THE WORLD, A TRUE GT THAT COULD TAKE ON FERRARIS AND ASTONS ON THEIR OWN TERMS…” BY SPORTS CAR WORLD THE GTHO’S 351 CLEVELAND ENGINE OUTPUT WAS UNDERSTATED AS 300 BHP (224 KW) TO SATISFY INSURERS. IT IS GENERALLY ACCEPTED TO PRODUCE IN THE REGION OF 350-380 BHP (265 KW -283 KW). INITIAL CARS WERE EQUIPPED WITH AN ELECTRICAL REV LIMITER WHICH CAME INTO EFFECT AT 6,150 RPM. WITH THE REV LIMITER DISABLED, THE ENGINE WAS REPUTED TO PULL IN EXCESS OF 7,000 RPM, EVEN IN FOURTH GEAR. AT THAT TIME, THE PHASE III GTHO WAS THE WORLD’S FASTEST FOUR-DOOR PRODUCTION CAR. PHYSICAL INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME BY APPOINTMENT, AND VIDEO CALLS ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST. FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION OR QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT STEVE WATERMAN ON 0407 777 893 OR [email protected]

Make FORD Model FALCON Year Built 05/71 Colour ELECTRIC BLUE Variant GT-HO PHASE 111 KMS Showing 17340 Body Type SEDAN Gearbox Make/Model 4 SPEED MANUAL VIN JG33LL80395K Engine JG33LL80395K

You can follow the auction and if inspired to, place a bid after registration at Slattery Auctions!