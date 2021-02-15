LIMITED CAPACITY

The Rolling Stones’ seminal Sticky Fingers album is celebrating its 50th anniversary (yikes!) on 23 April 2021 and to celebrate, a quartet of Aussie rock royalty will be bringing the album to back to life with shows in the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney.

Sharing the stage for the party will be four of the best lead vocalists in Aussie music – Magic Dirt’s Adalita, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson, The Cruel Sea’s Tex Perkins and You Am I’s Tim Rogers.

This sensational quartet will perform the Sticky Fingers album in full as well as some of The Stones’ greatest hits in a COVIDSafe, rock ‘n roll celebration

THE STONES’ STICKY FINGERS TRIBUTE 2021

Adalita | Phil Jamieson | Tex Perkins | Tim Rogers

Friday, 16 April – The Star, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 17 April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 18 April – NightQuarter, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, 17 July – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 27 July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 30 July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW