LIMITED CAPACITY
The Rolling Stones’ seminal Sticky Fingers album is celebrating its 50th anniversary (yikes!) on 23 April 2021 and to celebrate, a quartet of Aussie rock royalty will be bringing the album to back to life with shows in the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney.
Sharing the stage for the party will be four of the best lead vocalists in Aussie music – Magic Dirt’s Adalita, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson, The Cruel Sea’s Tex Perkins and You Am I’s Tim Rogers.
This sensational quartet will perform the Sticky Fingers album in full as well as some of The Stones’ greatest hits in a COVIDSafe, rock ‘n roll celebration
THE STONES’ STICKY FINGERS TRIBUTE 2021
Adalita | Phil Jamieson | Tex Perkins | Tim Rogers
Friday, 16 April – The Star, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday, 17 April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, 18 April – NightQuarter, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday, 17 July – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Tuesday, 27 July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Friday, 30 July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
