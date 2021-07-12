ADALITA | PHIL JAMIESON | TEX PERKINS | TIM ROGERS “… it felt (like) we’d been transported to a dusty and decrepit dive bar in Mississippi with whiskey-fuelled gospel flowing forth from each singer’s voice … if you closed your eyes you could easily imagine Mick Jagger and Keith Richards treading the boards … ” – Scenestr #TheStonesStickyFingers50

Monday, 12 July 2021: Due to the uncertainty of border restrictions around the current COVID outbreaks across Australia, organisers have been left with no choice but to postpone the upcoming Stones’ Sticky Fingers Tour shows to September.

The new dates are Tuesday 14 September (Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul), Wednesday 15 September (Civic Theatre, Newcastle), Friday 17 September (Palais Theatre, Melbourne), Saturday 18 September (Enmore Theatre, Sydney) and Wednesday 22 September (Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide). The show will also be heading to the Caloundra Music Festival on Sunday 3 October.

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons will receive information directly from their point of purchase and anyone unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund.

Magic Dirt’s Adalita, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson, The Cruel Sea’s Tex Perkins and You Am I’s Tim Rogers will be performing the Sticky Fingers album in full as well as some of The Stones’ greatest hits in a COVIDSafe, rock ‘n roll celebration.

Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our ticketholders and workforce is our highest priority and all venues will be operating in reduced, COVIDSafe modes with all precautions stipulated by the respective State Governments.

Fans are also strongly advised to use the official ticket links and not to buy tickets from so called “reselling” websites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary for tickets that may turn out to be fake.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are on sale now from thestonesstickyfingers.com.au.

THE STONES’ STICKY FINGERS TRIBUTE 2021

Starring:

Adalita | Phil Jamieson | Tex Perkins | Tim Rogers

RESCHEDULED DATES

Tuesday, 14 September – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Wednesday, 15 September – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW*

Friday, 17 September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 18 September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (6.00pm)

Saturday, 18 September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (9.00pm)

Wednesday, 22 September – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 3 October – Caloundra Music Festival, Caloundra QLD^

*Phil Jamieson will not be appearing at the Civic Theatre show

^Tex Perkins will not be appearing at Caloundra Music Festival

Completed Shows:

Friday, 16 April – The Star, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 17 April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (2 shows)

thestonesstickyfingers.com.au

empiretouring.com.au

teg.com.au