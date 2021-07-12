It was an emotional day today as the legendary Peter Brock returned to the mountain tat he dominated so many times in his Australian Motorsport career.

Of course it wasn’t Peter in mortal form as we knew and loved him, although his spirit lives on in those that loved him, his return was in the form of the ashes carried by his son.

“It’s been a long time that I’ve been wanting to bring some of my father’s ashes to Mount Panorama”, said Peter G Brock

And today was his opportunity as he rested the ashes of his father’s ashes at the ledge of the Skyline at Mount Panorama.

It was a touching and very appropriate memorial especially with the slogan written on the Skyline wall that read “We Miss You 05!”.

Rest in Peace Peter Brock.