See more of beautiful Irina in Edition 91

Model

Irina Hemmersbach

StarSign

Sagittarius

Country of Origin

Russia

Career Highlight

Many competition titles including Best Image in Regional Beauty Contest, Miss Longest and Most Beautiful Legs, Miss Slim Waist, Featuring in autobabes Magazine.

Favorite Car

Red Ferrari! IF you look at me, you would see that I am very much alike !

Best travel location

The most exciting and unusual place for me are the Pyramids of Egypt!

Romance

He has to be his own man! Looks are important and every man has his own type, but just as important is his character, his inner world that he needs to be in touch with!

Likes

My child very much!

DisLikes

Fake friends!

Greatest Ambition

To become a cosmetologist and open my own beauty store. And maybe to appear in Playboy!

Appears in

Feature Girl in Edition 91

