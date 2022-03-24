For those not aware of what the GT90 is, it’s a predecessor to the Ford the 2005 GT which is very well loved!

However The GT90 prototype was a fully operational, fully drivable concept that was first revealed in 1995, with spaceship good looks and a functional quad-turbo V12.

The chassis and suspension were lifted from the Jaguar XJ220, which was one of the fastest cars in the world at the time. The 4.0-liter engine was fabricated from Ford’s existing parts bin. It was constructed by Roush and dyno-tested to an incredible (for the time) 720 horsepower. In this video by tDub Entertainment, we can also hear that it most certainly still makes a wonderful sound!