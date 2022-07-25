It was a great turn-out at the All Ford Day on Sunday July 24th, 2022 with a reported 1000 cars on display. Hosted at Sydney’s Eastern Creek Raceway, all types of Fords braved the early morning fog and the potential for rain for what turned out to be a glorious Sydney day.

This footage is provided by Astill Design where we see the display of all types of Fords including FPV, GT Falcon, Tickford, XY GTHO, BOSS, Mustang, Cortina and good to see a number of Shelby Mustangs also make the trip.