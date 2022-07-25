|
– Appearing in Edition 99 – The International Glamour Edition
CoverGirl
– Lavinia Palanite –
Lavinia Palanite ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 99
Model
Lavinia Palanite aka Active Panda
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Romania
Career Highlight
Miss Bikini Romania, autobabes iMagazine
Best thing about my career
I love to be fit and active, and to inspire my clients to be the same
Favourite Car
Mercedes Sports!
Romance
I was always into bad boys! That look turns me on always!
Likes
Loyalty and Trust!
DisLikes
Fakes people!
Greatest Ambition
To travel the world and appear in many more magazines, including Playboy.
Appears in
Edition 99 Cover Girl, Edition 95 Feature Girl
