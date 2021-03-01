Join the Team Shelby Taste of Motorsports VIP Experience!

Shelby American
The Team Shelby Taste of Motorsports VIP Experience will be a high octane weekend filled with fast cars, fine food and fabulous friends in Arizona on March 13-14. Enjoy thrill rides in a Shelby and other exotic cars, along with a private tour, gourmet meal, party with Shelby execs and more. Only 25 tickets are available, so buy yours today right HERE.
