Join the Team Shelby Taste of Motorsports VIP Experience! The Team Shelby Taste of Motorsports VIP Experience will be a high octane weekend filled with fast cars, fine food and fabulous friends in Arizona on March 13-14. Enjoy thrill rides in a Shelby and other exotic cars, along with a private tour, gourmet meal, party with Shelby execs and more. Only 25 tickets are available, so buy yours today right HERE.