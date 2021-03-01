|Only six more sleeps until Play on the Plains, the new, all-ages music festival, lights up the big southern sky in Deniliquin on Sunday, 7 March 2021.
For the first time, the iconic Deni Ute Muster site will host six of Australia’s freshest young artists and organisers can now confirm event and playing times:
12 noon – Entrance Gates/Event Arena open
1.00pm – Taylah King
2.00pm – Benny Walker
3.30pm – WAAX
5.00pm – Ruby Fields
6.30pm – Spacey Jane
8.15pm – San Cisco
With licensed bars, food vans and free, on-site parking, Play on the Plains will be a fully COVID Safe event and comply with all current health department guidelines. The event will be fully cashless with RFID wristbands and top-up stations on site and the opportunity for online top-ups prior to the event. Once the festival is over, attendees can retrieve their unused funds online.
Tickets to the Play on the Plains 2021 are $100 plus booking fee and available to purchase online until 5.00pm on Saturday, 6 March through Oztix (no ticket sales at the gate), with children under 13 free.
Local bus company, Dyson Group, will be operating charter buses to and from Echuca/Moama, Mathoura, Hay, Cobram, Barooga, Tocumwal and Finley as well as a shuttle service to and from Deniliquin Town Centre. For bookings and further information, go to playontheplains.com.au or click here.
