Only six more sleeps until Play on the Plains, the new, all-ages music festival, lights up the big southern sky in Deniliquin on Sunday, 7 March 2021. For the first time, the iconic Deni Ute Muster site will host six of Australia’s freshest young artists and organisers can now confirm event and playing times: 12 noon – Entrance Gates/Event Arena open

1.00pm – Taylah King

2.00pm – Benny Walker

3.30pm – WAAX

5.00pm – Ruby Fields

6.30pm – Spacey Jane

8.15pm – San Cisco With licensed bars, food vans and free, on-site parking, Play on the Plains will be a fully COVID Safe event and comply with all current health department guidelines. The event will be fully cashless with RFID wristbands and top-up stations on site and the opportunity for online top-ups prior to the event. Once the festival is over, attendees can retrieve their unused funds online. Tickets to the Play on the Plains 2021 are $100 plus booking fee and available to purchase online until 5.00pm on Saturday, 6 March through Oztix ( no ticket sales at the gate ), with children under 13 free. Local bus company, Dyson Group, will be operating charter buses to and from Echuca/Moama, Mathoura, Hay, Cobram, Barooga, Tocumwal and Finley as well as a shuttle service to and from Deniliquin Town Centre. For bookings and further information, go to playontheplains.com.au or click here.