It felt a little unusual to see V8 Supercars racing round the Bathurst track at this time of the year, but it was nonetheless great to see the season start off successfully! Of course the season usually opens at the Adelaide 500 in Adelaide, however due to COVID restrictions, the current Adelaide government had decided to cancel the event. Bathurst came to the rescue with the Repco Panorama 500 which ran for 40 laps as opposed to the marathon 161 of a normal Bathurst Sunday.

It was however a thrilling race as Shane Van Gisbergen was able to overcome a bad start at today’s race to pick-up the top podium spot making it two wins from two starts this weekend.

SVG was in winning form the entire weekend winning both races in the RED BULL & AMPOL sponsored Holden Commodore completing the 250kms circuit in a time of 1:29:39 making an average speed of the 40 lap race, which did not see a single Safety Car restart, as 172Kms!

In the last 5 yrs, SVG has taken the opening race of the season with similar doubles at the Adelaide 500 in 2017 and 2018. Of course SVG won at Bathurst last year which means that he has a count of 3 championship race wins at Bathurst under his belt.

Just like last October’s Bathurst race though, SVG won the event with the smallest margin between him and Cam Water’s Monster Energy Mustang which began the race perfectly but fell behind during the first round of pit-stops.