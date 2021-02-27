Lot #1414 at Barrett-Jackson Auctions is a magnificent 1963 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CUSTOM SPLIT-WINDOW COUPE!

This amazing example of one of Chevrolet’s best loved sports cars, is a SEMA Gold Top 100 Award-winner and a no expense spared restoration. Besides the immaculate paint and string drivetrain. many hours were spent with the hand-crafted carbon-fiber components. These include full custom carbon-fiber engine bay, bumpers, rocker panels, cookie trays, valance for the rear exit exhaust, fiber mesh in the cowl vents, gauge cluster, glove box, center console insert, sill panels, door panel inserts, shift knob and gas cap.

The motor is a custom hand-built LS3, 376ci engine that makes 625hp.

The car is available to accept bids ONLINE, and all registered bidders are accepted.

Below is the excerpt from Barrett-Jackson;

Lot #1414 – Over 4,600 hours went into this SEMA Gold Top 100 Award-winning 1963 Split-Window Corvette’s one-of-a-kind, no-expense-spared, rotisserie restoration performed by Nostalgia Hot Rods. More than 600 of these hours were spent in production of multiple hand-crafted carbon-fiber components, including the full custom carbon-fiber engine bay, bumpers, rocker panels, cookie trays, valance for the rear exit exhaust, fiber mesh in the cowl vents, gauge cluster, glove box, center console insert, sill panels, door panel inserts, shift knob and gas cap. The exterior of this car is finished in PPG Jet Black paint and features hand-fabricated Euro flush-mount glass and LED front and rear taillights. Inside is a handmade interior, built completely from scratch by Darren Wingrove of HRH Designs. The one-off interior features Douglas Interior premium leather products, one-piece headliner and ACC premium carpet, LED down-lighting, and Dakota Digital HDX gauges and clock. Other features include Nu-Relics power windows, Clayton Machine Works billet pedals, shifter and door pulls, Flaming River full tilt steering column and AGR performance quick-ratio steering gear box for precise handling. Heat and air conditioning is provided by a Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum full climate control system. Rounding out the interior is a Rockford Fosgate upgraded sound system with Bluetooth and wireless phone charging station to give this classic a modern feel. At the heart of this Corvette is a custom-built LS3, 376ci engine making 625hp equipped with a forged rotating assembly, K1 crankshaft 3.622 stroke, K1 rods 6.12, ARP 2000 hardware, Weisco pistons, ARP main studs and 3.2cc pistons with 10.6:1 compression. This powerhouse breathes through a Holley Sniper intake exiting through a jet-coated, polished stainless-steel custom exhaust system. Rounding out the engine bay is a polished billet March serpentine system with power steering setup, Billet Specialties valve covers and a Nick Williams polished billet throttle body. Keeping the engine fed is an Aeromotive Stealth fuel system with custom aluminum fuel cell. All this power is routed through a TREMEC T-56 Magnum 6-speed manual transmission with LS9 clutch and Dana 44 rear end with 4.11 gears making sure the rubber meets the road. This one-of-a-kind Split-Window Corvette rides on a hand-fabricated chassis engineered for structural integrity and manufactured from American 3/16 hot-rolled, CNC cut steel. Every seem has been fully TIG welded and the frame rails have been fully boxed in order to handle the upgraded performance included in the modern drivetrain. This one-off chassis is fitted to a full RideTech adjustable coilover suspension system along with upper and lower strong arms, tall spindles, inner and outer tie rods arms, front and rear muscle bar sway bars, and rear trailing arms. This suspension package also includes RideTech’s TruTurn system, featuring billet aluminum steering arms, center link adapter, tie rods and adjusters to virtually eliminate bumpsteer, and correct Ackerman angle to allow for wider tires. Stopping power is provided by a Wilwood braking system with 14-inch cross-drilled and slotted rotors, 6-piston front and 4-piston rear calipers and Wilwood master cylinder fed by hand-fabricated brake hard lines with A/N fittings. Also included is an E-Stopp electric emergency brake. Riding on 18×9 front and 19×12 rear forged one-off Budnik wheels with knock-off center caps wrapped in Nitto Invo Red stripe tires, this Corvette was built as a modern tribute to the American sports car and, since completion, has 48 miles on its odometer.

