2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Collector’s Edition | Long May We Drive | Hennessey x Pennzoil

Join us for an exclusive journey into the heart of automotive passion with ‪@Pennzoil‬‘s “Long May We Drive” campaign! In this exciting video, Alex Roys, President of Hennessey, takes us on a thrilling ride through his latest collector car acquisition —a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Collector’s Edition.

In this episode, Alex delves into: – The stories behind his diverse car collection – The reasons he chose this particular Corvette Grand Sport – The unique features that make this edition a rare gem – Why this car is his go-to choice for weekend cruising and track days

Discover what makes this car a standout in the world of automotive enthusiasts and why it’s more than just a vehicle—it’s a symbol of driving passion. From its sleek design to its exhilarating performance, Alex shares his personal connection to this stunning machine and what it represents in the broader car community.

Don't miss out on this deep dive into a car lover's dream, and get inspired by the drive that unites us all.