Larry Shinoda – Corvette Sting Ray History | Full Interview

Recorded in 1995, legendary car designer, Larry Shinoda, tells all in this never-before-seen, raw & uncut interview released in 2021.

Larry, a Japanese American, talks openly about his childhood, passions, struggles, racing, the Korean War, Art Center College of Design, automotive industry politics, designing for Ford & Packard, working for an Indy 500 race team, interviewing for GM and meeting Harley Earl, designing for Chevrolet & Pontiac, designing the 1963 Corvette with Bill Mitchell & working on the Mako Shark concept cars, designing the Chevrolet Camaro Z28 & the Ford Mustang Boss 302.