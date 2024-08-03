Melissa Stratton in Sunday Reset for PlayboyPlus

All Star, Melissa Stratton indulges in an afternoon of luxurious self-care in her third and final feature for PlayboyPlus this month.

On location with the photographer, Sebby Raw, Melissa is dressed in jewels and a silk robe as she poses in a beautiful bathroom for our cameras.

“How do I feel about posing nude? It’s all about the setting! I work with some amazing people,” she says.

“Professional photographers really know how to make me feel pretty by dishing out compliments each time the camera clicks. Being nude isn’t something I do outside of work, but at work, we’re all professionals, and it’s kind of my job,” she adds with a laugh.

For Melissa, doing this work is empowering.

“Every role I undertake is a statement of empowerment— emphasizing our capabilities as creators, thinkers, and leaders,” she begins. “To me, it means having complete autonomy over my choices from career paths to personal expression. Empowerment is about breaking barriers and uplifting other women, advocating for a world where every woman can fully express herself, whether in front of the camera or in everyday life.”

Login to see more about the incredible July 2024 All Star, Melissa Stratton, or see her full profile, only at Playboy Plus!