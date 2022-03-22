– Appearing in Edition 97 – The Sexy March Edition FeatureGirl

– Karolina Vaivada –

Karolina Vaivada ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 97

Model

Karolina Vaivada

Cancer

Lithuania

International Playmate. Playboy Czech Republic, Playboy Italy, Playboy Mexico

Mexico was awesome for the amazing beahes!

Ferrari Enzo!

I like guys who are smart in many ways, not just because they learned well in school!

Fitness, Modeling, Photography!

Rude People!

________________ Greatest Ambition

To inspire other women to feel more confident and to love themselves more.

Edition 97 Feature Girl

