Daniel Dubois Defeats Anthony Joshua in Spectacular Fashion to Retain the IBF Heavyweight Title.

Anthony Joshua faced an unexpected defeat at Wembley Stadium in what was meant to be a show of strength against Daniel Dubois. The two times former heavyweight champion, who once dominated the heavyweight division, was over-powered by Dubois’ aggressive style, resulting in a fifth-round knockout. The upset and unexpected win was a shock to the heavyweight division and has shaken up the rankings, as Dubois was predicted to lose the bout. In fact 83% of the polled audience said they expected Joshua to win the event and take home a third championship to equal Ali’s own record.

The division is now positioning Dubois as a serious contender on the world stage. And probably deservedly so given that Dubois found a similar aggressive form in the bout against Hrgovic to win the title that had been vacated by Usyk. In that bout, Dubois also took a lot of blows from Hrgovc who is known as a heavy hitter and he was able to withstand all blows to raise his hand victorious at the end for a TKO finish.

From the opening bell of the Sunday morning bout (AEST), Dubois set a pace that Joshua struggled to match. Using his size and speed, Dubois immediately pressed Joshua, dictating the exchanges and causing visible discomfort to the former champion. While Joshua showed flashes of his former brilliance with a few well-timed combinations, it wasn’t enough to deter Dubois from his relentless pursuit of the knockout.

Joshua fell a number of times by the time we got to the fifth round. And he was able to get back up within the 8 count. However, the final blow, together with the accumulated effect of each of the previous knock down blows took their toll. By the fifth round, it became clear that Joshua’s defense could no longer hold up. A thunderous right hook from Dubois sent Joshua crashing to the canvas. The Wembley crowd, initially there to support Joshua’s comeback, gasped in shock as the referee waved off the fight, declaring Dubois the victor. For Dubois, this win solidifies his place as one of the most dangerous men in the heavyweight division, while for Joshua, it may signal a need to rethink his future in the sport.