2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 Review – Australia’s first 650 modified by Mustang Motorsports!

This is Scott Newman’s review of the RTR Spec 2 Mustang!

This is the first 650 platformed mustang modified in Australia and therefore, the first by mod-house Mustang Motorsport!

Scott was previously the Performance test driver for Motor Magazine, and therefore knows what makes a great performance car!

Follow Scott’s new YouTube channel @addictedtosliding for more independent Automotive journalism, and of course Mustang Motorsport for more great modified mustangs including Shelby as well as RTR Stages 2 and soon to be 3!