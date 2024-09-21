2024 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 2 Review – Australia’s first 650 modified by Mustang Motorsports!

21/09/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Cars, Ford, Latest News, LifeStyle 0

This is Scott Newman’s review of the RTR Spec 2 Mustang!

This is the first 650 platformed mustang modified in Australia and therefore, the first by mod-house Mustang Motorsport!

Scott was previously the Performance test driver for Motor Magazine, and therefore knows what makes a great performance car!

Follow Scott’s new YouTube channel @addictedtosliding for more independent Automotive journalism, and of course Mustang Motorsport for more great modified mustangs including Shelby as well as RTR Stages 2 and soon to be 3!

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*