2024 Shelby SuperSnake

Shelby America recently revealed their new 2024 S650 Shelby Super Snake for the fans to see!!

Being the Australian Authorized Shelby Mod Shop, Craig and James from Mustang Motorsport reviewed the unveil video and discuss when to expect these amazing Shelby Kits to be available in Australia and what to watch out for when they do arrive!

If you are interested in turning your 2024+ Mustang into a Shelby Super Snake, click HERE to go to the build page and fill out the form at the bottom with your information.