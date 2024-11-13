Two-time Super GT Champion Joao Paulo de Oliveira joins Craft-Bamboo Racing in Super Taikyu championship showdown

Jeffrey Lee, Jayden Ojeda, and João Paulo de Oliveira take control of #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 for season finale at Fuji Speedway

Craft-Bamboo Racing currently sits in P2 overall following dominant race win in Okayama

Hong Kong team aiming high for Super Taikyu Series Championship Title in debut season

Craft-Bamboo Racing has confirmed its driver line-up for the final round of the 2024 Eneos Super Taikyu Series Empowered by Bridgestone, set to take place at Fuji Speedway between November 15-17, 2024. The #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be driven by Jeffrey Lee (TPE), Jayden Ojeda (AUS) and João Paulo de Oliveira (BRA) as the Hong Kong team aims to clinch the Super Taikyu Series Championship Title in their debut season. The team is currently sitting in P2 after a stellar season with two victories and a podium finish. With the top-4 teams still in contention for the championship, the season finale promises to be an exciting one.

Lee has been a regular with the team throughout their Super Taikyu campaign, having last driven at Suzuka. He has proven to be fast and consistent throughout the season, which will prove invaluable in the championship fight. Ojeda returns fresh from his participation in Okayama last month that saw Craft-Bamboo Racing take a pole-to-flag victory in the 3-hour endurance race. The young Australian driver has shown incredible pace in the Mercedes-AMG. De Oliveira, a two-time Super GT300 Champion, returns to the Hong Kong-based team following his Fanatec GT Asia entry with Craft-Bamboo Racing at Okayama in August, where he claimed a solid P2 overall in qualifying. De Oliveira brings a wealth of experience at Fuji Speedway and will certainly be an asset to the team gunning for the title.

Craft-Bamboo Racing has enjoyed an incredible maiden season thus far, claiming their first win in Autopolis and then repeating the feat in the last round at Okayama. Strategy will play a key role in the 4-hour endurance season finale showdown. The team has an incredibly formidable driver line-up and the Hong Kong outfit will put their best foot forward to clinch the title with the victory.

Based in Shizuoka Prefecture and nestled within the bottom of Mt. Fuji in Japan, the Fuji Speedway spans 4.563 km (2.835 miles) and has sixteen corners. The Japanese circuit is famous for containing one of the longest straights in motorsport, measuring 1.475 km (0.917 mi), which set to deliver some breathtaking overtakes. Fans can watch the final race live on the official SuperTaikyuTV YouTube channel.

2024 Eneos Super Taikyu Series, Round 7 Schedule

(all times in GMT +9)

November 16, 2024, Saturday

Qualifying 1 – 13:55 to 14:10

Qualifying 2 – 14:55 to 15:05

Qualifying 3 – 16:15 to 16:35

November 17, 2024, Sunday

Race Final – 12:30 to 16:30

Shuichi Hatakeyama

General Manager Japan | Craft-Bamboo Racing

“The driver lineup for Fuji is strong with Oliveira joining Jeffrey and Jayden. Jeffrey is a fast gentlemen driver, combined with Oliveira’s speed & knowledge of Fuji, and Jayden’s understanding of how to make the Mercedes fast will be key for us to win the race and championship. The team will give it all for the win.”

Jeffrey Lee

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I’m excited to be driving again at our final race in Japan for the year. This race at Fuji will be crucial to decide our final results for the series. We will do our best in qualifying to get a good starting grid position, and aim to finish the season on top!”

Jayden Odeja

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3

“I’m looking forward to competing in the final round of the Super Taikyu Series. Together, we picked up a win in the previous round at Okayama. We have a great team and strong drivers so hopefully we can get Craft-Bamboo Racing another victory and a championship win.”

João Paulo de Oliveira

Driver | #33 Mercedes-AMG GT3