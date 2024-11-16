TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces 2025 driver line-up

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will take on the challenge of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with its established and proven driver line-up.

The team completed its 12th season of WEC competition – all exclusively with hybrid power – earlier this month by extending its reign as manufacturers’ World Champions for the sixth consecutive season.

In 2025, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing will defend that title and fight for its sixth victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours with a two-car team in the WEC’s top Hypercar category*. It will enter two GR010 HYBRIDs, fitted with a RACING HYBRID powertrain that has been advanced through WEC competition.

Behind the wheel, an unchanged driver line-up of proven winners and World Champions will continue to contribute to TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s mission of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars and pursuing activities to enhance the appeal and sustainability of motorsports.

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries will participate in the #7 GR010 HYBRID for a second successive season together, having won one race in 2024. Kamui and Nyck finished third in the drivers’ standings this year.

Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa have won two world titles and one Le Mans crown together during their three seasons in the #8 GR010 HYBRID and they will attempt to add to that in 2025.

Sébastien is the team’s longest-serving driver, having made his debut in its first race, at Le Mans in 2012.

The 2025 WEC season again features eight races, starting in Qatar on 28 February and concluding on 8 November in Bahrain. The 93rd Le Mans 24 Hours takes place on 14-15 June while TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s home race, the 6 Hours of Fuji, is on 28 September.

Kamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7): “We have a top driver line-up in both cars, and I am happy to be part of it again in 2025. The team spirit and cooperation among all the drivers, and the team in general, grows with every race and every season. Thanks to the great support of everyone at Toyota, as well as our partners, we have enjoyed some good results this year, but we are determined to achieve more. Competing in the Hypercar category in WEC is a big challenge and we are fighting against very strong competition, but as a team we continuously push ourselves to perform even better at every event. I expect this to continue next season, with a consistent line-up of drivers who understand how to work together – as a driver crew, as team members and as part of the Toyota family – to succeed in endurance racing. I know the whole team is excited by the challenge in 2025.”

Mike Conway (Driver, car #7): “I am obviously excited to be continuing in car #7 with TOYOTA GAZOO Racing for 2025. It is a pleasure to be with this team for the last 10 years, and I really feel part of the family. It has been an interesting year for us, but I feel as a car crew we gave gelled well and are having good fun together, with a strong team spirit. We are inspiring each other, pushing each on to always perform to our best level, and this really enjoyable. I can’t wait for 2025 to get started.”

Nyck de Vries (Driver, car #7):

“I am delighted to stay on car #7 with Mike and Kamui. We have enjoyed a good first season together. Of course, we have had ups and downs but generally it has been a great experience. I am looking forward to being part of this team in 2025, it is a true pleasure and honour. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has a lot of history and a great track record in WEC, and we have a lot of ambitions in front of us. We are determined to keep fighting for wins and championships.”

Sébastien Buemi (Driver, car #8): “This team is a big part of my family. I grew up around Toyota because my family has had a Toyota dealership for over 50 years, and I remember having my photo taken next to the GT-One at the Geneva Motor Show when I was a child. It is amazing to be part of the team since the first season in 2012, having achieved a lot of good results in that time. Thank you to everyone at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing for giving me the opportunity to go for another win at Le Mans and the World Championship.”