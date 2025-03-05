Strong points finish for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing

The Qatar 1812km was the first of eight races this season in TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s quest to retain its manufacturers’ World Championship, regain the drivers’ title and win again at Le Mans, and the team used all its experience to achieve a double points finish via strong teamwork from drivers, engineers and mechanics.

Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, in the #8 GR010 HYBRID, bounced back from a difficult qualifying to finish fifth. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries complemented that with sixth in their #7 GR010 HYBRID.

Starting from seventh and 17th respectively, Mike and Sébastien made solid progress and hit the top six late in the second hour. Sébastien soon handed over to Brendon while Kamui took the wheel from Mike, who suffered a high-speed spin prior to his pit stop.

Soon after, two safety car periods in quick succession provided drama and position changes but the two GR010 HYBRIDs stayed clear of trouble. When racing resumed, Kamui overtook the #5 Porsche for seventh, just behind sixth-placed Brendon.

Consistency, hard driving and smart strategy was paying dividends and Brendon moved up to third as the sun set in Lusail, with Kamui in fourth following incidents for their rivals. Late in the fourth hour, Kamui overtook his team-mate for third, just before the end of their stints.

Nyck and Ryo kept up the momentum into the second half of the race, running strongly in third and fourth whilst closing up to the race leaders thanks to a safety car in the sixth hour. But rivals recovering from issues threatened those positions and, at the next driver change, Mike resumed in fourth with Brendon in sixth.

An intense battle within the top six saw momentum swing at each pit stop as teams employed different tyre strategies. When Kamui and Sébastien returned to the cockpit with less than two hours remaining, both were fighting hard in the top six.

At the final pit stop, Sébastien moved ahead of Kamui into fifth and the pair safely negotiated the remaining 50 minutes to take the chequered flag together, bringing home 33 World Championship points on a day when Ferrari finished first, second and third. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing leaves Qatar third in the manufacturers’ standings and determined to strengthen its title challenge at the next round, the 6 Hours of Imola on 20 April.