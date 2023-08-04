In a stunning turn of events, Tim Tszyu is on the cusp of claiming the WBO super welterweight world title on September 30, as Jermell Charlo faces the prospect of being stripped of his belt ahead of his highly-anticipated showdown against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas.

The WBO’s announcement on Thursday afternoon has sent shockwaves through the boxing world. With Charlo set to challenge Alvarez in a super fight, the organization has decided to strip him of his belt, leaving the door wide open for Tszyu, who currently holds the interim championship, to be promoted to full world champion status.

For Tszyu, this is the opportunity he has been patiently waiting for, and it also means that his next bout, most likely in October, will be a world title defense. The early favorite to face him is American Brian Mendoza, the interim WBC champ.

As the news broke, Tszyu was attending a press conference in Sydney, where another big announcement was made – his younger brother, Nikita, will headline his first Pay Per View event against Jack Brubaker at the historic Hordern Pavilion on August 23. The Tszyu brothers are making waves in the boxing world, and with this recent development, the excitement is reaching new heights.

Tim Tszyu has ambitious plans for his future in the sport. He aims to become “the face of boxing worldwide” within a year, and he is eager to take on formidable opponents like Alvarez, Terence Crawford, and Errol Spence Jr. in 2024. Tszyu’s confidence is palpable, and he envisions a path to climb up the pound-for-pound rankings by the end of next year, challenging the biggest names in the sport.

The prospect of Tszyu being ringside for the Alvarez-Charlo showdown in September adds an extra layer of intrigue to the situation. As his popularity grows in the US, there is a genuine possibility that his next bout could be hosted there, especially with the WBO title on the line. Major Australian cities are also vying to host the event, further underscoring Tszyu’s widespread appeal.

Regarding the Alvarez-Charlo fight, Tszyu is not shy about sharing his thoughts. He predicts that Alvarez will emerge victorious, and he eagerly awaits the opportunity to face the winner next year. Tszyu’s self-belief and determination are evident, and he aims to cement his place among the boxing elite.

With the date set and the stage prepared, the countdown to September 30 begins. Tim Tszyu’s journey to claim the WBO super welterweight world title promises to be a thrilling spectacle, and fans around the world eagerly await the rise of this Australian boxing sensation.

Tszyu recently revealed his strategy to take out the world pound-for-pound list by the end of next year as he works through a list of superstar rivals “John Wick” style.

“I was on the plane recently watching this John Wick movie,” Tszyu grinned. “And he was just snipering everyone. “I thought ‘man, that’s me … that’s gunna be me in the next couple of years’. “And mark my words now, next year I will be the face of boxing worldwide.”

When asked about the Alvarez vs Charlo fight, he added:

“And I’d love to fight the winner next year.”

So as for who it will be?

“I think Canelo knocks him out,” he grinned. “Stuff Charlo.”

Note: The information in this article is based on recent announcements and statements by Tim Tszyu and the WBO. As the situation is dynamic, further updates may follow as events unfold.