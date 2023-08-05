|
– Appearing in Edition 105 – The Sexy AI Edition
FeatureGirl
– Natalia Novak –
Natalia Novak ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 105
Model
Natalia Novak
StarSign
Aquarius
Country of Origin
Russia
Career Highlights
I’m still very new, but the fact that I managed 10k followers in Instagram after only 40 posts, is quite a highlight. And the appearance in this magazine is an awesome highlight.
Favorite Car
A convertible blue 1966 Ford Mustang. Because it gives me a nostalgia for a time I didn’t experience!
Biggest Turn-On
If you can look at me like there’s nobody else there in a crowded room. And really listen, too. ________________
Likes
Strawberry Daiquiri, thoughtful acts of kindness.
DisLikes
Hopelessness
Greatest Ambition
To succeed with my AI modelling agency, Rebel Runway, meant to focus this new emerging niche in a positive direction.
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 105
