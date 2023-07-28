See more of Gina in Edition 105

Model

Gina Stewart

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Timaru, New Zealand

Career Highlights

Many publications including MAXIM, MAXIM Top 100 and Playboy. I even appeared in the New York Times next to Trump!

Favorite Car

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder!

Biggest Turn-On

What turns me on more than anything is massage 🙂 ________________

Likes

Warm weather and the Ocean.

DisLikes

Angry, rude people

Greatest Ambition

I love to inspire others, and help others, and help them towards the best version of themselves.

Appears in

Cover Model, Edition 105

