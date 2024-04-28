Pic of the Day; Amelia Wilde Features in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

See more of Amelia in Edition 110 – the MAY Edition

________________

Model

Amelia Wilde

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

Armenia

________________

Career Highlights

I started in October ’23, so I haven’t gathered achievements yet. But this appearance in autobabes sounds good to me 🙂

________________

Favorite Car

Bugatti Chiron in a striking shade of blue.

________________

Biggest Turn-On

There is something undeniably sexy about someone who knows what they want and isn’t afraid to go after it.

________________

Likes

Dancing, travel, and reading are the fuel that ignites my passions and colors my world with vibrancy.

________________

Dislikes

rude people, mediocre food, and cold weather ________________

Greatest Ambition

As an influencer who loves to create and share content, my biggest ambition is to inspire and empower others.

________________

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 110

________________