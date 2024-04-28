Pic of the Day; Dr Mercy Li Appears OnCover of Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

– Appearing in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

________________

Model

Dr Mercy Li

________________

StarSign

Scorpio

________________

Country of Origin

Singapore

________________

Career Highlight

Being a Freelance Public Relations Consultant, my appearances in autobabes and other magazines and enjoying being a model.

________________

Favorite Car

I do like Mr Bean’s car a lot (British Leyland Mini 1000). It is small and easy to control for those with poor driving skills like me!

________________

Best travel location

I love Phuket. Especially the night life and the beaches! I can’t wait to return after restrictions lift!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I love to be pinned down and dominated by a guy! I am powerless if he kisses me .. anywhere!

________________

Likes

Intelligent Men!

________________

DisLikes

Cheats and Fakes!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To be successful at modelling and to launch a successful website so that all fans can stay in touch!

________________

Appears in

Feature Girl in Edition 57 & Edition 66 and Covergirl in Edition 91 and Edition 110

_________________