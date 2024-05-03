Pic of the Day; Amelia Wilde Features in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition
FeatureModel
– Amelia Wilde –
Amelia Wilde ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 110
<< Previous Next >>
________________________________________________________________
See more of Amelia in Edition 110 – the MAY Edition
Follow Amelia on INSTAGRAM
______________________________________________________________
To purchase Edition 110, Click Below;
Edition 110 – The May Edition
Autobabes Edition 110 – May / June 2024Cover girl: Dr Mercy Li, Feature girls: Alessandra Lexii and Amelia Wilde, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Mclaren Artura, Aston martin GT4, Pininfarina Enigma, Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche Taycan, Nissan GT Takumi, Maserati…
|
________________
Model
Amelia Wilde
________________
StarSign
Pisces
________________
Country of Origin
Armenia
________________
Career Highlights
I started in October ’23, so I haven’t gathered achievements yet. But this appearance in autobabes sounds good to me 🙂
________________
Favorite Car
Bugatti Chiron in a striking shade of blue.
________________
Biggest Turn-On
There is something undeniably sexy about someone who knows what they want and isn’t afraid to go after it.
________________
Likes
Dancing, travel, and reading are the fuel that ignites my passions and colors my world with vibrancy.
________________
Dislikes
rude people, mediocre food, and cold weather ________________
Greatest Ambition
As an influencer who loves to create and share content, my biggest ambition is to inspire and empower others.
________________
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 110
________________
Be the first to comment