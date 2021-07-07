One fairy tale may have ended, but another begins. Stevie Spark made a gallant and enthusiastic opening first round doing exactly what a quality challenger should, and full kudos to him, but Tszyu’s presence was of course too strong and his signature body blow claimed the victory a little earlier than expected in the 3rd round. Sparky will grow into the Aussie Champ that he is in a lower division, and for Tszyu, the world is now his oyster as he calls out Englishman Liam Smith.
Tim Tszyu Defeats Steve Spark in Brutal Body Blow Attack in 3rd Round
Congrats to Tim, his team and #NoLImitBoxing.
Be the first to comment