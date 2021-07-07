One fairy tale may have ended, but another begins. Stevie Spark made a gallant and enthusiastic opening first round doing exactly what a quality challenger should, and full kudos to him, but Tszyu’s presence was of course too strong and his signature body blow claimed the victory a little earlier than expected in the 3rd round. Sparky will grow into the Aussie Champ that he is in a lower division, and for Tszyu, the world is now his oyster as he calls out Englishman Liam Smith.

Congrats to Tim, his team and #NoLImitBoxing