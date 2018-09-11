Shang Peng Gao Ke continues successful partnership with Craft-Bamboo Racing in Shanghai

Shang Peng Gao Ke have renewed their long-term partnership with Craft-Bamboo Racing, the official technical partner for Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific. Shang Peng Gao Ke confirms title sponsorship of the #991 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R for the Blancpain GT Series Asia round in Shanghai on the 22nd and 23rd of September 2018.

The #991 Porsche 911 GT3 R will be driven by the exciting, formidable driver pairing of Darryl O’Young and Aiden Read. O’Young will be looking for victory again, after taking the top step in last year’s edition of the race in the sister Craft-Bamboo Racing #99 Porsche. Read’s recent performances have shown that he is in strong form, often fighting through the field and displaying front running pace.

This year, Shang Peng Gao Ke is expecting to host an estimated 10,000 guests at the world-famous Shanghai International Circuit, bolstering the popularity of last year’s race. This should create an amazing atmosphere for what is expected to be a highlight round of the series. In addition, this exciting partnership returns with a striking chrome red and gold livery inspired by Shang Peng Gao Ke’s bright and appealing corporate colours that would surely be a fan favourite in China. An abundance of home fans as well as guests of Shang Peng Gao Ke will be present to be showing their unwavering support for the standout Shang Peng Porsche 911 GT3 R.

To make this landmark weekend even more special, on the Thursday prior to the weekend, an estimated 400 Shang Peng Gao Ke VIPs will get to view the eye-catching Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R up close. In addition, a few selected VIPs will experience a thrill of a lifetime at the Porsche Experience Centre next to the Shanghai International Circuit. A few lucky VIPs will also experience driving some of the world’s best high-performance sports cars from Porsche at the purpose built facility.

Craft-Bamboo Racing’s on-track achievements and Shang Peng Gao Ke’s market leading expertise are aligned with a shared desire for success. Shang Peng Gao Ke is renowned for being a leader in the fast-paced IT Applications and Health-Science products industry, and together with Craft-Bamboo Racing’s proven track record, are looking for victory on home soil in front of the thousands of local fans at the Shanghai International Circuit. Craft-Bamboo Racing will leave no stone unturned, and will be pushing hard to ensure that the Chinese fans and VIPs of Shang Peng Gao Ke will be on the edge of their seats as the team fights for victory in September!

Timetable

Friday [21st September 2018]

Free Practice 1 1230 [45min]

Free Practice 2 1600 [45min]

Saturday [22nd September 2018]

Official Practice 0820 [30min]

Qualifying 1 1110 [15min]

Qualifying 2 1135 [15min]

Race 1 1530 [60min]

Sunday [23rd September 2018]

Race 2 1300 [60min]

Quotes

Russell O’Hagen – Operations Director of Craft-Bamboo Racing

“The team heads to Shanghai excited to once again partner with Shang Peng Gao Ke. As every year, they have thousands of fans in the stand to cheer us on, which gives our team and drivers that extra motivation to fight for the win. We also have a score to settle after lap 1 contact in the Shangpeng car last year robbed the team of a possible podium. Refreshed from the summer break and following on from a strong team performances in Japan, we are eager to get back on track and push hard for the final two Blancpain GT Asia events in China. The whole team is focused on repeating our memorable win in 2017 again this year and we have the drivers to do it.”

Aiden Read – Driver #991 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R

“It’s very exciting to have Shang Peng Gao Ke on car 991 in Shanghai. It’s great to have their collaboration with Craft-Bamboo Racing as they both embody the same values in the drive for success. I look forward to welcoming their guests and employees to the stands next weekend, as we push for a strong result in an amazing feature livery.”

Darryl O’Young – Driver #991 Craft-Bamboo Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R