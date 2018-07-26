Pic of the Day; Darah Kay Features in Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition
FeatureGirl
– Darah Kay –
Darah Kay! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 76
See more of Darah in Edition 75
Also, visit Darah at PlayboyPlus.com
Model
Darah Kay
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Canada
Career Highlight
Being voted CyberGirl of the Month for June!
Most Favorite Activity
Hanging out at the Beach … 🙂
Your Fav Tattoo
I get ideas, I like them, I get them tattooed. No stories behind them except one that represents my Nan who passed away.
Biggest Turn-On
A steamy make-out session hands down! Feeling each other all over and just being passionate and in-tune with each other !
Likes
Surfing
DisLikes
Being Rushed
Greatest Ambition
To inspire and empower other women to express their sexuality and sensuality!
Appears in
Edition 76 Feature Girl
