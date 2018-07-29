Dereck Chisora’s Monster Punch Knocks Out Carlos Takam !

After being dominated for the best part of 8 Rounds at the O2 Arena, Dereck Chisora found the courage and strength required to knockout Carlos Takam, not once but TWICE!

Chisora, who was the crowd favorite despite being on the verge of defeat, managed two colossal right hand blows back to back in the eighth round to drop Takam to the floor twice. Takam recovered quickly from the first to take a standing count from the referee, but couldn’t recover on the second occasion and was declared knocked out where he lay.

The 8th round lasted just over a minute, and sealed the title of the championship for Chisora.

Although short, it was a glorious minute that you can watch right here ;

The slow motion detail is available here ;