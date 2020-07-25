Pic of the Day; Scarlit Scandal features in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition

Visit Scarlit at her PlayboyPlus Profile

– Appearing in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition

Model

Scarlit Scandal

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

USA

Career Highlight

Published Playboy Plus model, 16 Adult Film credits and 2020 AVN Award

If you were a car

A big 4WD, it’s all about harnessing power 😉

Favourite Car

Any large 4WD that also has sexy styling and a nice rear end! That’s also important.

Romance

Confidence and timing. He needs to know when to lead and when to sit back and enjoy the ride!

Likes

Movies. Being Nude!

DisLikes

Cols Weather

Greatest Ambition

To continue shooting for PlayboyPlus, whilst growing my Adult Film career

Appears in

Edition 88, Feature Girl

