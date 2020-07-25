Pic of the Day; Scarlit Scandal features in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 88 – The Northern Summer Edition
FeatureGirl
– Scarlit Scandal –
Scarlit Scandal – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 88
Model
Scarlit Scandal
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Published Playboy Plus model, 16 Adult Film credits and 2020 AVN Award
If you were a car
A big 4WD, it’s all about harnessing power 😉
Favourite Car
Any large 4WD that also has sexy styling and a nice rear end! That’s also important.
Romance
Confidence and timing. He needs to know when to lead and when to sit back and enjoy the ride!
Likes
Movies. Being Nude!
DisLikes
Cols Weather
Greatest Ambition
To continue shooting for PlayboyPlus, whilst growing my Adult Film career
Appears in
Edition 88, Feature Girl
