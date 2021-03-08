On This Day in 2018, we had the privilege to photograph the naturally gorgeous beach model, Sami Milan Fox!

This was the second time we photographed Sami, and the first time for cover, which of course was Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition.

With her natural beauty, and gorgeous smile, Sami became quite the favorite for our fans. She went on to do two covers for a total of three appearances (including and feature in Edition 72 – The Naturally Sexy Edition, and cover in Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition as well as Edition 74 as mentioned above). In addition, Sami also appeared in two stunning calendars, one in swimsuit, and the other in sexy lingerie.

Whether it’s swimsuit, lingerie or implied, whatever Sami does, it’s always classy, and always very sexy!

