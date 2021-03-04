For those who want to see their favorite girls in Glossy Hard-Copy Print, this will be good news!

All editions, current as well as back-issues are available on our Magcloud profile.

These magazines are 8.25″ x 10.75″ in size and include the full 144 pages of the online version in full colour and in high gloss. The back spine is a Perfect Bind which means it’s more like a book than the standard Saddle Stich style of smaller magazines.

All are available except the very early versions that used a legacy reader in order to view. These can be made available on request though, although they need to be converted to the new format.

To see more, simply visit our Magcloud profile HERE.




