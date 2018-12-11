Sami Milan Fox Limited Edition 2019 Calendars Released

The Sami Milan Fox Limited Edition Calendar Series has been launched with a Swimsuit and a Lingerie Calendar for 2019.

You’ve loved Sami in two Cover Editions (of course the current Edition 78, and Edition 74), as well as her feature in Edition 72 on her very first appearance.

Both Calendars feature photography sets that have never been published anywhere before, as well as a mix of her set for Edition 78 – The Sexy Glamour Edition.

The Swimsuit 2019 Calendar was photographed on location at Narrabeen Beach which is one of Sydney’s finest, as well as poolside at the Novotel Darling Harbour and features a combination of swimsuit styles that includes Seafolly.

Sami looks stunning in the Swimsuit Calendar as she shows off her natural body and alluring curves in the most natural lighting around the beach and Novotel’s poolside .

As stunning as she looks in swimwear, Sami absolutely SIZZLES in the Lingerie 2019 Calendar where she shows off her styling in various lingerie pieces purchased exclusively for this calendar and cover shoot.

” I loved both shoots”, she says

” I always feel sexy in swimsuit as it’s the least clothes you can wear in public, and lingerie always makes a girl feel sexy. But it’s an especially sexy feeling to know that people will buy my calendar and have me in their homes for at least a year!”

Unlike the usual `Offset’ printed style that everyone else does, these Calendars are actually a set of 12 * Gorgeous Full Sized A3 Poster Calendars in a single Limited Edition Collection. Each is independent from the calendar and can be used as a gorgeous Poster when the month runs out. Or of course kept as a Calendar Collection where the value will continue to grow as time goes on.

Both Calendars are available now, for a very Limited Edition period and will never be repeated when sold out, so hurry and click through to the link to place an order just in time for Christmas!

In the meantime, be sure to ALSO follow Sami at her Instagram for the very latest of her pics and posts! Click here now https://www.instagram.com/sami_milan_fox/