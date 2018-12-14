Aston Martin Presents Its New 1000BHP V12 Valkyrie Engine

In collaboration with Cosworth, Aston Martin has made history by releasing a ridiculously powerful and even more ridiculously high revving V12 engine.

Specifically, it’s Aston Martin’s naturally aspirated 6.5Ltr V12, weighing only 205Kg and producing 1000Bhp!

If that’s not incredible enough, this engine revs out at a redline of 11,100rpm!

The engine is being showcased in Aston Martin’s Valkyrie hypercar to complete the engineering masterpiece!

In regards to inspiration, Aston Martin’s CEO Dr Andy Palmer had this to say;

“To anyone with a drop of petrol in their blood, a high-revving naturally aspirated V12 is the absolute pinnacle. Nothing sounds better or encapsulates the emotion and excitement of the internal combustion engine more completely. Despite the apparently insurmountable challenges it presented, there was never any question that the Aston Martin Valkyrie would make do with anything less.” Dr Andy Palmer, Aston Martin CEO

Peak power is made at 10,500rpm with a redline at the F1 or of course motorcycle range of 11,100rpm, and torque peak at 740Nm at 7000rpm. Interestingly, this super-light 205kg engine is a fully-stressed part of the chassis! This means that if the engine was removed there would be nothing to hold the front wheels to the back. This is in fact nothing new though and you may recall that the legendary Cosworth DFV F1 engine was famous for that 50 years ago.

The engine’s many internal components are mostly machined from solid material, including the titanium conrods and F1-spec pistons. As an example, the crankshaft starts out as a solid steel bar 170mm diameter and 775mm long that is first roughed out, then heat treated, finish machined, heat treated again, gear ground, final ground and superfinished. By the time it’s finished, 80% of the original bar has been machined away and some six months have passed, before it ends up 50 per cent lighter than the crankshaft used in the Aston Martin One-77’s V12 (which, was in it’s own day , the world’s most powerful normally-aspirated engine ).