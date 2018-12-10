Roady4Roadies events announced around the country!

#roady4roadies

Live production crew are the unseen but essential backbone of the music events that we all enjoy, but these roles can often take their toll on those involved.



An Entertainment Assist study, conducted by Victoria University in 2015, revealed shocking rates of mental health problems within the entertainment industry. Figures showed the rate of attempted suicide in the industry is more than double the rest of the population. Scarily, it also found road crew members considered taking their own lives nearly nine times more than the general population.



Independent figures have shown one in six roadies commit suicide over eight times the national average!!!



The inaugural Roady4Roadies is our chance to give back to those who give us so much with walks taking place in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth on Sunday, 10 March and in Adelaide on Sunday, 24 March. The walks are open to the public and industry alike, with all profits going to Support Act.



The aim of Roady4Roadies is to bringpublic awareness to the diverse range of highly technical and creative skillsrequired to make our dreams to come true, and raise desperately needed funds tohelp those in crisis.



The day commences with the Roady4RoadiesWalk (a leisurely 4-5kms) culminating in a variety offamily activities and performances at well-known entertainment precincts. All walk participants receive a free t-shirt & crew laminate – withsunscreen and bottled water available along the route.



Then there’s the Crewathlon,a fun and friendly competition for teams of roadies, with events including theCable Comp, Stage Manager Sprint, Lighting Crew Limbo and Sound Crew Shimmy!There’ll be food, awards, speeches and prizes. The day concludes with liveentertainment from some of the country”s leading artists.



Renowned music industry figure and author, StuartCoupe, is the Roady4Roadies Ambassador.Stuart’s most recent publication, ‘Roadies – The Secret History of Australian RockN Roll’ documents the history of crew, their trials,tribulations, successes and humour and is available now at www.roady4roadies.com/roadies.



Roady4Roadies isbeing staged by a voluntary team of Australia’s leading live productionpersonnel and industry professionals. All proceeds go directly to SupportAct.



Tickets for the Roady4Roadieswalk and family day entertainment are on sale now. Go to www.roady4roadies.com/event-registration for information on eachcity’s walk and Crewathlon venue and toregister / purchase tickets.

