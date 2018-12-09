Viviana Soldano Limited Edition 2019 Calendar Released

The Viviana Soldano 2019 Calendar has just been released and is available for purchase.

The Calendar is actually a collection of 12 A3 sized posters, printed in Full Gloss using UV protected inks so they will not fade.

These are printed on 170gsm paper, and unlike others which are printed using the traditional OffSet method, which makes pages mismatched and usually fold in the middle of the photo, this Limited Edition Calendar is an Independent, Full Sized A3 Poster.

Photographed on various locations in the United States, including California and Maui, by photographers Christina Schock and George Kontaxis, this 2019 Calendar is a collector’s delight. Produced by autobabes.com.au i-Magazine, showcasing the stunningly gorgeous pictorial of Internationally acclaimed Glamour, Swimsuit & Fashion model Viviana Soldano Fabrizio who also styled this photo-shoot. Hair and Make-Up by Melinn. Viviana is a much loved autobabes i-Magazine Cover Girl having appeared on four covers since her first appearance in 2016. You can see more of Viviana at her Instagram (@viviana_soldano_fabrizio) and especially at her Charity AmoreForDogs.org

All proceeds from sale will go to Viviana’s charity.

100 are initially available HERE, but hurry as these will run out very soon!