“Soulful and supple of voice and a deft, romantic songwriter.”

– Tim Rogers (You Am I)

“The most gifted musician I’ve ever seen”

– Don Walker (Cold Chisel)

Ian Moss, with a touch that can be as delicate as a butterfly, has rightfully earned his place as one of the world’s premier guitarists. Coupled with a voice as smooth as honey and exquisite tenderness, Mossy has been mesmerizing audiences in Australia and overseas for well over 40 years.

The One Guitar, One Night Only 2021 National Tour will be the first time that Mossy has played to his beloved fans acoustically in theatres in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane in 5 years.

Tickets to Ian Moss’ One Guitar One Night Only 2021 National Tour go on sale at 9.00am local times on Friday, 4 December 2020 from ianmoss.com.au/tour.

A pre-sale for members of the Ian Moss Fan Club commences from 9.00am local times on Wednesday, 2 December until 9.00am on Friday, 4 December. You can sign up for the Fan club here.

Performing all the songs you know and love from Bow River, Georgia and Tucker’s Daughter to Broadway from Ian’s latest, self-titled album and plenty more, don’t miss your chance to see a true master at work.

Mossy is offering fans the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets to each of the shows which will give them the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes and watch Ian’s soundtrack and run a few songs on stage. They will also have exclusive access to a meet and greet with Ian to have a chat and grab a photo with him after soundcheck (no filming or photographing will be possible during soundcheck so everyone can just sit, listen and enjoy this unique experience).

Included with the VIP Experience tickets (one per person/ticket price) are:

– An exclusive “meet and greet” with Ian Moss during soundcheck

– VIP “One Guitar One Night Only” lanyard

– VIP Limited Edition “One Guitar One Night Only” tour poster

– Ticket to the show and best seats available (where applicable)

Numbers are strictly limited to 30 at each show (subject to venue seating).

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed below and not from unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

All venues will be operating under COVID capacities so get your tickets quick!