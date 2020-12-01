Holden fan’s hope’s for a Million Dollar car were not quite realized when a perfect example of a 1977 HDT LX Torana A9X raced by John Harvey went to Auction over the weekend.

On the bright side however, the Marlboro branded Torana race car has become one of the most expensive Holdens to sell at any auction when it finally swapped ownership for $910,000 !.

The #76 car was driven by John Harvey in the Australian Touring Car Championship after nine-time Bathurst winner Peter Brock left the Holden Dealer Team (HDT).

The Lloyds valuation had originally placed the car at an overly optimistic value of $2 million or close. The final price of $AUD910,000 also included a 7.5 percent ($AUD68,250) buyer’s premium.