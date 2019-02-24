1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV Heads for Auction!

With the unfortunate closure of Sydney’s iconic Classic Car Museum in Gosford, comes an upside for enthusiasts wanting to pickup their favorite car from the display.

As is true with any fire-sale or closure sell-out, there are bargains to be had. But then again, it may just be that its good to have the opportunity to buy a rare car rather than to buy that rare car cheap!

In this particular case, we’re talking about the 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV !

In bright red paint – actually officially called Rosso Siviglia – this car stands as a near perfect example of this poster boy car that adorned the bedroom wall of many a teenager through the late 80’s and 90’s and even through the early 2000’s.

A very cumbersome car to drive, with poor visibility from either angle, that was also plagued with noise from the road as well as that monster Ford 351ci engine sitting right behind the drivers head. But that doesn’t matter! There are driver’s cars, and then there are these brutes of power that sound, look and feel amazing enough to make you forget any downside, that by the time second gear comes around, just pales into insignificance!

In the world of Countach, the 5000 QV was the one to have! And it seems that enough people know this to raise the bid – at the time of writing – to AUD$210k ! That number will only increase as we approach the hammer in 42 days from now.

The specs of this particular car are below, and then we’ll let Lloyds tell the story and description;

Specs:

1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV

Year: 1985

Make: Lamborghini

Model: Countach 5000 QV

Body: 2-Door Coupe RHD

Odometer: Indicating 69,970 kms

Engine: 5.1L quad-valve V12

Transmission: Manual

Colour: Red/Black

Seats: 2

Description/extras:

• 1 of less than 100 right-hand-drive examples built

• Sold new out of “The Toy Shop” in North Sydney

• Flown into Sydney via Air Italia in July 1985

• Travelled only 69,970km since new

• Carburetted 5.1L quad-valve V12

• Near-perfect example of one of the last “raw” supercars