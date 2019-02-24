1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV Heads for Auction!

With the unfortunate closure of Sydney’s iconic Classic Car Museum in Gosford, comes an upside for enthusiasts wanting to pickup their favorite car from the display.
As is true with any fire-sale or closure sell-out, there are bargains to be had. But then again, it may just be that its good to have the opportunity to buy a rare car rather than to buy that rare car cheap!
In this particular case, we’re talking about the 1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV !
In bright red paint – actually officially called Rosso Siviglia – this car stands as a near perfect example of this poster boy car that adorned the bedroom wall of many a teenager through the late 80’s and 90’s and even through the early 2000’s.
A very cumbersome car to drive, with poor visibility from either angle, that was also plagued with noise from the road as well as that monster Ford 351ci engine sitting right behind the drivers head. But that doesn’t matter! There are driver’s cars, and then there are these brutes of power that sound, look and feel amazing enough to make you forget any downside, that by the time second gear comes around, just pales into insignificance!
In the world of Countach, the 5000 QV was the one to have! And it seems that enough people know this to raise the bid – at the time of writing – to AUD$210k ! That number will only increase as we approach the hammer in 42 days from now.
The specs of this particular car are below, and then we’ll let Lloyds tell the story and description;
Specs:
1985 Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV
Year: 1985
Make: Lamborghini
Model: Countach 5000 QV
Body: 2-Door Coupe RHD
Odometer: Indicating 69,970 kms
Engine: 5.1L quad-valve V12
Transmission: Manual
Colour: Red/Black
Seats: 2
Description/extras:
• 1 of less than 100 right-hand-drive examples built
• Sold new out of “The Toy Shop” in North Sydney
• Flown into Sydney via Air Italia in July 1985
• Travelled only 69,970km since new
• Carburetted 5.1L quad-valve V12
• Near-perfect example of one of the last “raw” supercars
This LP5000QV is an immaculate example of one of the most desirable variants of the Countach. As one of the very first 5000QV’s delivered to Australia, this example was flown into Sydney via Air Italia in July 1985 and sold new out of “The Toy Shop” in North Sydney.
As 1 of less than 100 right-hand-drive examples built, this vehicle presents in completely original, un-restored condition. It presents in the classic colour combination of Rosso Siviglia over a black interior, capturing the essence of the Italian Supercar. The paint is virtually un-marked, and the interior is in excellent condition, still boasting the original leather upholstery. This Countach has travelled only 69,970km since new, and has been meticulously maintained over the years, which can be verified by the extensive documentation remaining with the car. As a result, the powerful carburetted 5.1L quad-valve V12 is in turn-key condition and performs as beautifully as you would expect from such an exotic.
This example has impeccable provenance, complemented by its original stamped service book and owner’s manual, a comprehensive documented history folder including information on all previous owners and all service and maintenance receipts. The factory spare tyre, factory tool kit, jack and rubber straps are all in place as original. A near-perfect example of one of the last “raw” supercars, this highly desirable 5000QV was THE car of the 80’s and is ultra-collectable today. As one of the most recognisable and iconic vehicles ever produced, this car is a true time capsule, a failsafe investment and would complement any collection.
