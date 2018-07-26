Pic of the Day; Darah Kay Features in Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

See more of Darah in Edition 75

________________

Model

Darah Kay

________________

StarSign

Taurus

________________

Country of Origin

Canada

________________

Career Highlight

Being voted CyberGirl of the Month for June!

________________

Most Favorite Activity

Hanging out at the Beach … 🙂

________________

Your Fav Tattoo

I get ideas, I like them, I get them tattooed. No stories behind them except one that represents my Nan who passed away.

________________

Biggest Turn-On

A steamy make-out session hands down! Feeling each other all over and just being passionate and in-tune with each other !

________________

Likes

Surfing

________________

DisLikes

Being Rushed

________________

Greatest Ambition

To inspire and empower other women to express their sexuality and sensuality!

________________

Appears in

Edition 76 Feature Girl

_________________