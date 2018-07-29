Pic of the Day; Bianca Trainer Appears OnCover of Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

See more of Bianca in Edition 76

– Appearing in Edition 76 – The Exotic Beach Girl Edition

Model

Bianca Trainer

StarSign

Virgo

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlight

I’m really proud of the Personal Training business I started 7 yrs ago and the wonderful team I now employ.

If I were a Car

I’d be something powerful and unpredictable .. 🙂

Your Fav Tattoo

I have a beautiful Japanese Warrior Woman half sleeve who is inspired by the warrior within me.

Biggest Turn-On

It’s no secret I love a man with Muscles, Passion and Culture! And some Ink!

Likes

Tattoos & breaking rules

DisLikes

Snakes & Indecisive people

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful business woman and personal trainer whilst continuing my Fitness Modeling around the world.

Appears in

Edition 76 Cover Girl

