Flashback Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears On Cover of Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

Viviana Soldano

Virgo

Italy

Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66 and 70 CoverGirl. Also my website

A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉

My ultimate favorited car is the car I currently have, a

Bentley Continental GT!

like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !

Animals, especially Dogs, Modeling, Traveling, Dancing, Photography!

Animal Cruelty!

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful model and to continue to grow my charity for my dogs

Edition 62, 66 & 70 Cover Girl

