Flashback Pic of the Day; Viviana Soldano Appears On Cover of Edition 70 – The Swimsuit Glamour Edition

    –  Appearing in Edition 70 – The Swimsuit glamour Edition 

CoverGirl
– Viviana Soldano –
Viviana Soldano ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 70

 

See more of Viviana in Edition 66 , Edition 62 , Edition 70 & Edition 73

Visit Viviana here;

www.vivianasoldano.com

and her charity here;

www.amorefordogs.com


Model
Viviana Soldano
StarSign
Virgo
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Published model, Many commercial engagements, ranking top 5 in WBFF competitions, Edition 62, 66 and 70 CoverGirl. Also my website
If you were a car 
A Ferrari Enzo , fast, strong, and sexy/beautiful.. 😉
Favourite Car 
My ultimate favorited car is the car I currently have, a
Bentley Continental GT!
Romance
like a smart gentleman, with a sense of humour, passion for animals and a total romantic man !
________________

Likes
Animals, especially Dogs, Modeling, Traveling, Dancing, Photography! 
DisLikes
Animal Cruelty!
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful model and to continue to grow my charity for my dogs  

Appears in
Edition 62, 66 & 70 Cover Girl
