ROCKWIZ REVUE TOUR 2018, GETTING BACK ON THE ROAD!

Here they come again, looking better than anyone has the right to! The RocKwiz gang are going back out on the road bringing their unique brand of entertainment to a theatre near you this November and December!

Not quite Christmas, not quite summer, but an end of year spectacular like no other – Comedy, Kwiz, Contestant Karaoke, sublime musicianship and, of course, a galaxy of stars!

Julia, Brian, Dugald and the superbly talented RocKwiz Orkestra will all be there, casting a cheeky RocKwizzy eye over the events that have shaped the year 2018 while pulling punters from the audience to test their rock knowledge, and pulling stars from backstage to perform, live and dangerous, for you.

Something old, something new, but no one will be going home feeling blue!

It all adds up to a magical night out – RocKwiz Revue 2018.

So, if you’re wondering …

Why did hundreds nude-up on the roof of a supermarket? Who consumes 28,000 kg of strawberries every year in early July? Closely associated with Louis Armstrong, Marcia Hines, Lindy Chamberlain, The Rolling Stones, Judy Garland and Michael Hutchence, who left the building this year? In the midst of the Roseanne controversy, who said, “racism is not a known side effect”?

… the answers might just come up in a RocKwiz Revue 2018 show at a theatre near you!

Tickets to RocKwiz Revue 2018 go on sale at noon (local) on Friday, 10 August 2018.

Dates and Venues

Friday, 16 November 2018

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 17 November 2018

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Monday, 19 November 2018

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Tuesday, 20 November 2018

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 22 November 2018

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 23 November 2018

Palais Theatre, Melbourne Vic

Saturday, 24 November 2018

Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong Vic

Sunday, 25 November 2018

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo Vic

Saturday, 1 December 2018

Fremantle Prison, Perth WA

Sunday, 2 December 2018

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Saturday, 8 December 2018

Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast Qld

